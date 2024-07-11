21,698 Shares in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SELV stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

