FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 145,173 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 184,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS DOCT opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

