Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $49,041,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $37,768,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -286.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

