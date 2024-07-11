Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 140.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $242.31 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $245.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

