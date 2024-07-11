Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $15.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 16,304 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAMG. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $214.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,009.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,784.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

