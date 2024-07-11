Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.38

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.13. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 436 shares.

Gyrodyne Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,659 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gyrodyne by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,788 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

