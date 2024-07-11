Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.82

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as low as $9.86. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 27,394 shares changing hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Mexico Equity & Income Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

