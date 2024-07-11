Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.
Encanto Potash Stock Down 9.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.