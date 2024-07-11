The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.33. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 14,904 shares changing hands.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 782,833 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

