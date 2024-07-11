The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.33. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 14,904 shares changing hands.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
