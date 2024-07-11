Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $11.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 268,299 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
