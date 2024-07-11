AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.43 and traded as low as C$5.28. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 19,574 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BOS shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.17.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$146.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Stories

