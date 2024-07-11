Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.77

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.77 and traded as low as $41.49. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 12,387 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

