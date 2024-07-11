Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.75

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.75 and traded as low as $19.36. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 1,848 shares.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
