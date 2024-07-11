Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.80

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.80 and traded as low as $22.40. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 126 shares.
Enghouse Systems Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.