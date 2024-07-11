Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 32,700 shares changing hands.

Anaconda Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

