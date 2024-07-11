United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.80

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $18.62. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 399 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.38.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
About United Bancshares
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
