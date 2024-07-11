United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.80

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $18.62. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 399 shares.

United Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About United Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.