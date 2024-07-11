IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.20. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 15,599 shares.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.61.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IZEA Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 928,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $2,969,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,823,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Flower City Capital grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 163.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares during the period. IZEA Worldwide makes up about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flower City Capital owned approximately 1.50% of IZEA Worldwide worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

