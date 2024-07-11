TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.76. TomTom shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
TomTom Stock Up 7.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.
TomTom Company Profile
TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.
