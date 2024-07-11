Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $183.58

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.58 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.65). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.64), with a volume of 50,615 shares.

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,942.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33,333.33%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

