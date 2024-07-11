Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.58. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 6,549 shares traded.
Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.
Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.
