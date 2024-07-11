Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

LXRX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $401.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

