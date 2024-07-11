Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

TAYD stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $146.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth $488,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.