Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

