Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as low as C$4.10. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 109,078 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.69.

The company has a market cap of C$645.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$84,797.00. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

