Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.77

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.77 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 264.50 ($3.39). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.46), with a volume of 7,748 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Good Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,764.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Good Energy Group Company Profile

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Rupert Sanderson purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,712 ($15,001.92). 50.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.