IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.54

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as low as $16.41. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.
IF Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
