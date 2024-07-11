Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $841.18

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 841.18 ($10.77) and traded as low as GBX 790.20 ($10.12). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 795 ($10.18), with a volume of 870 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £152.56 million, a PE ratio of -4,184.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 815.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 841.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23,684.21%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

