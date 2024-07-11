Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,327.48

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.48 ($17.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,290.50 ($16.53). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.59), with a volume of 15,322 shares trading hands.
Ocean Wilsons Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,330.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,327.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile
Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.
