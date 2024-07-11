First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.70

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $29.76. First Capital shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

