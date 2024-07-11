Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.58. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,564 shares changing hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

