Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.58. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,564 shares changing hands.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
