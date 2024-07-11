PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.38. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 96,991 shares changing hands.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 109.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

