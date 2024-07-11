Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 74.16 ($0.95). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.08), with a volume of 121,169 shares.

Sportech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.

Sportech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.