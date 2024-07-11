CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.91

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.91 and traded as high as C$71.53. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$71.36, with a volume of 183,043 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm has a market cap of C$11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

