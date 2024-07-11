Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$4.98. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 4,860,243 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. Insiders purchased 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

