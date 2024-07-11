Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.51

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $18.40. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 42,042 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $347.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos acquired 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,881 shares of company stock worth $256,663. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

