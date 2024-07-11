Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $190.13

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.13 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 186.60 ($2.39). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 199.20 ($2.55), with a volume of 3,524,832 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 208 ($2.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.13.

In other news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,183,050.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 223 shares of company stock valued at $44,838. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

