Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $162.00 at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

NYSE ICE opened at $144.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $144.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

