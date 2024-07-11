BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

