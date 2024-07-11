Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $16.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

