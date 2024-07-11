UBS Group Increases Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $35.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 329,200 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

