HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $315.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.68. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $344.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

