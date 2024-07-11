Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $145.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

