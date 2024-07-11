Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLLY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Holley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Holley Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $409.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Holley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.