The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 123.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after buying an additional 234,619 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 99.3% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.