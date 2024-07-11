Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) PT Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

