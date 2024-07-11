Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.42.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.69 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $155.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

