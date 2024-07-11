Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.