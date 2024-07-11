UBS Group Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NYSE MOS opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 151.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 99.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Mosaic by 149.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Mosaic by 21.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in Mosaic by 6.1% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

