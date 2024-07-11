Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $455.00 at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $437.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.05 and a 200-day moving average of $393.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $437.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

