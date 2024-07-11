PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

